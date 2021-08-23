Right-sized AI enables consumer-grade ITSM experiences

Nirmal Krishnamoorthy, product marketing specialist at Freshworks.

Low code/no code artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed specifically to support IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) can dramatically improve ITSM and ITOM, delivering the consumer-grade experiences employees and customers want.

This is according to Nirmal Krishnamoorthy, product marketing specialist at Freshworks, who was speaking during a webinar on AI for ITSM & ITOM hosted by Freshworks in partnership with ITWeb.

Krishnamoorthy said a changing environment was driving IT to shift from focusing purely on infrastructure and operations to become more customer and employee centric.

“Organisations are challenged in keeping pace with demands by employees, with our research finding that 9 out of 10 respondents see daily IT service request volumes increasing by around 20% over the next 12 months, and over 23% of our survey respondents saying over 50% of requests fall into the labour intensive and inefficient category,” he said.

“When you speak to ITSM and ITOM managers, 80% say modernising their capabilities is either critical or very important, as this is how they will be able to do more with less. Many modern technologies can help achieve this, but AI has become front and centre of ITSM and ITOM modernisation. Our research found that key focus areas for AI are chatbots (48%) and IT services and helpdesk resolution (39%).”

Krishnamoorthy said AI is proving to be a game changer for organisations.

“What our research found is that AI surpasses customer expectations on six of the 10 potential benefits: improved workflow automation, increased end user productivity, reduced IT staff workload, reduced downtime/outages, reduced MTTR [mean time to recovery] and improved perception of IT among stakeholders.”

In some areas, however, AI performed lower than expected. These include improving experiences, reducing IT costs, improving collaboration or integration of siloed systems, and monitoring SLA compliance, governance and security.

Underwhelming performance in these areas can be due to factors like the speed of implementation, time taken to train the AI bots, challenges with integration with third party systems and the overall cost of implementation, he said. “The longer it takes to set up AI and train the bots, the more expensive it will become to implement."

AI should be fast and easy, with low code/no code solutions and pre-trained Day Zero ready bots. If a solution is too complicated, many of its features will remain unused, so it is important to implement right-sized solutions, Krishnamoorthy said.

He says Freshworks Freshservice is intuitive, intelligent and extensible and designed to deliver a consumer grade experience for employees and customers. According to Freshworks, the solution delivers returns of up to 308% ROI in under three months, and benefits such as a 68% improvement in IT operational efficiency and 40% increase in agent productivity, an average of 96% customer satisfaction score, along with enhanced security and compliance.