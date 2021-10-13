The ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Survey is now live

The eighth annual ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Survey, run in partnership with MTN Business, is now live! The survey is strictly by invitation only and targets SA’s top CIOs or equivalent C-level positions in the public and private sectors, providing unique insights into the priorities of the country’s top IT executives.

It also delves into how the CIO's role has evolved as organisations across the board navigate the ‘new normal’ of the pandemic, particularly how digital transformation projects have accelerated and company plans around hybrid workforces.

In addition, we look at where CIOs are spending their budgets, and how their relationship with the business is evolving. The comparative data from previous years allows us to track technology investment trends, while an impressive sample of over 200 local CIOs from across industry enables deep vertical sector analyses.

The result is an exclusive research report that will be published on ITWeb and Brainstorm online in early 2022.

However, the key findings of the 2021 survey will be revealed at the annual Brainstorm CIO Banquet, which, to adapt to the current climate, will be run in a hybrid format, and will take place at The Polo Room, Inanda Club, as well as virtually on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

All CIOs who took part in the survey will be invited to attend this exclusive event, where a sneak preview of the results will be presented by Brainstorm's editor Adrian Hinchcliffe.

“The CIO Survey has become the definitive yardstick by which South Africa’s CIOs measure their priorities, spending and investments,” says Ranka Jovanovic, editorial director at ITWeb. “Now in its eighth year, supported once again by MTN Business, the survey gives us an opportunity to identify changing trends that are unique to the local environment, as well as track the changing role of IT and the top IT strategists in the post-COVID world.”

The full research report will be available free of charge to all survey respondents.

If you are a C-level IT executive, we encourage you to complete the survey and share your views on the trends affecting SA’s technology sector. Follow the link here.