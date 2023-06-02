iOCO celebrates 20 years of partnership with Qlik, looks forward to the future

Adriaan Rossouw, Business Unit Executive: Software, at iOCO.

iOCO Data Analytics Solutions today celebrates 20 years as the pre-eminent Qlik partner in South Africa and Africa. The company, then known as Qlikview SA, introduced Qlik to the South African market in 2003 and, over the years, has built up a significant client base of more than 350 companies, comprising the country’s leading banks, insurers, mining houses, manufacturers and retailers. Qlik’s clients include enterprise corporations such as Santam, Bidvest, the 'big four' banks, Sanlam, Telesure and more.

“Many of these clients have been with us since the beginning. That achievement is based on our customer focus, which extends beyond the technology to include partnering them in their analytics journey, with a focus on closing the gap between data, technology and people,” says Adriaan Rossouw, Business Unit Executive: Software at iOCO. “The other part of the equation is our people and their skills. We are fortunate to still have many of our original staff members, which means we can offer unrivalled Qlik skills and solid relationships.”

iOCO launched its data literacy offering last year to further help clients close the gap between data, technology and people, and embed analytics in the way a company works and makes decisions.

Over the years, iOCO has garnered numerous awards from Qlik, with the most recent being “Best Performing Qlik Partner of the Year 2021” for the region. The company is now a Qlik Elite Partner, the highest partner ranking. Presenting the award, Nick Loumakis, Regional Director, Qlik MEA, said: “iOCO has displayed a deep commitment to building world-class analytic solutions for customers and represents the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

Rossouw says over the past 20 years, Qlik has been at the forefront of the developing analytics market. During this time, the market has moved from simple dashboarding and reactive analysis to advanced predictive analysis using artificial intelligence and machine learning. He says analytics-driven process automation is an exciting current development that will dominate the next few years.

“From the beginning, Qlik was different because its cognitive engine offered data analysis not in isolation, but within the context of the data as a whole. Another major factor behind its success is the ease with which users can pick it up,” Rossouw says. “We look forward to working with Qlik over the next 20 years as they move from a leader in the analytics space to a leader in the data integration space through recent acquisitions such as Attunity and Talend.”