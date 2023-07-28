CIO of the Future event reimagines the role of the CIO

The CIO of the future

The digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace which means CIOs need to evolve and adapt to ensure their organisations thrive

The Enterprise Forum and ITWeb, in collaboration with BCX, are hosting the CIO of the Future event on 1 August at the Marriot Melrose Arch. The event focuses on the reimagining of the role of the CIO to respond to the evolving digital landscape and includes presentations, analyses and discussions with industry leaders across the country.



The event will be opened by the Enterprise Forum chairman, Lungile Mginqi, the group CIO at Sasol, and will include insights from Mpho Matsitse, executive business and digital advisory at BCX; Dr Machiniba Sylvai Sathekge, CIO at SNG Grant Thornton; and Bramley Maetsa, head of delivery enablement at Sasol. The panel discussion includes CIOs from Tiger Brands, Webber Wentzel, Barloworld, and BCX and will focus on disruption and innovation benchmarking.

Some of the key topics covered at the event include artificial intelligence, the role of the CIO in South Africa, and the definition of the well-rounded CIO.

Attendees at the event benefit from the opportunity to interact with their peers in a professional setting that encourages shared engagements, solution development and insights into best practices. CIOs, CTOs, COOs and CEOs can discuss the challenges and opportunities that are most relevant to them in this digital world, and look forward to how they can evolve their roles and methodologies to ensure they are ahead of the curve, and the digital evolution.

Date: 1 August

Time: 9:00 - 12:00

Venue: The Marriot Melrose Arch

The CIO of the Future event starts at 9am on 1 August at the Marriot Melrose Arch and more information about the guest speakers, topics and order of events can be found on the official website here.

It’s not too late to register join executives and leaders at an event that’s dedicated to CIO professionals and decision-makers from private, end user organisations and addresses their unique challenges and considerations.