New Jaguar F-PACE electric hybrid heads to SA

The P400e Jaguar F-PACE.

Jaguar Land Rover is bringing its upgraded Jaguar F-PACE to South Africa next year.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) has undergone a tech refurbishment and efficiency improvements.

Referred to as the 2024 model year, the P400e Jaguar F-PACE now has a bigger lithium-ion battery pack, comprising nine modules instead of eight, raising the energy storage capacity to 19.2kWh.

This increases the electric-only range from up to 53km, to a maximum of 65km – an increase of more than 20% from its predecessor, says the company.

The British multinational automotive organisation has invested heavily in the rollout of its electric vehicles in SA, having first released the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace and its first zero-emission PHEV Range Rover range locally in 2019.

All models of the upgraded Jaguar F-PACE now feature a TFT digital driver display as standard, and an interior that has more technology than before, says the company.

The enhancement also reduces emissions and fuel consumption, which are now 37g/km and 1.6l/100km, respectively.

Having been introduced in various parts of the globe, the P400e already accounts for more than one in 10 F-PACE sales globally, and in countries such as the Netherlands – where electrified vehicles are most popular – this share is expected to reach as much as 98%.

“As we make progress to reimagine Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand by 2025, we have been curating our existing products by offering richer and more desirable specifications,” says Philip Koehn, MD of Jaguar.

“The first nameplate to receive this change was F-TYPE, as we move towards 2023 and celebrate 75 years of Jaguar sports cars. By increasing the range of the P400e plug-in electric hybrid by more than 20%, it becomes an even more attractive combination of performance, efficiency and zero-tailpipe emissions driving capability, and that’s something we’re very proud of.”

The P400e Jaguar F-PACE interior.

The 2024 model year F-PACE range to debut in SA comprises the R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE and SVR. All are made at Jaguar Land Rover’s Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK.

The vehicles’ powertrain range comprises 297kW four-cylinder petrol PHEV, a 147kW D200 diesel, a 221kW D300 six-cylinder diesel and the 405kW V8 super-charged petrol.

Every model in the F-PACE range has the Pivi Pro infotainment system, offering connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Autoand what3words navigation.

Wireless device charging is now standard across the range.

The vehicles will be available in SA from early 2023, with pricing to be made available closer to the time, says the company.