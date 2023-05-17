Seamless security needn’t be a complex issue, says Delinea

Craig McGee, senior sales engineer, Delinea.

Delinea, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for the enterprise, has confirmed its participation in the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit.

The company will show delegates how to leverage PAM solutions and benefit from visibility, automation and control to better protect their businesses.

ITWeb Security Summit 2023 | 6 TO 8 June, JHB | 15 June, CT ITWeb Security Summit will feature over 50 leading international and local speakers, covering today’s hottest cyber security topics, from cyber warfare to DevSecOps, to cloud security, incident response, cyber security psychology and culture, and more. Don’t miss out on this must-attend gathering of IT, security, and business decision-makers -- book your seat today

According to Delinea, as organisations continue their digital transformation, they face increasingly sophisticated environments, and the exponential growth of human and machine identities with privileges makes it difficult to manage privileged access confidently.

“Legacy PAM solutions are not designed for today's hybrid environments and are too complex, often creating an overhead that impacts productivity,” says Craig McGee, senior sales engineer at Delinea.

“Privileged access management shouldn't be a source of stress for IT and security teams, and it shouldn't create complex procedures with countless hoops and loops for employees to go through to do their job,” McGee adds.

Legacy PAM solutions are not designed for today's hybrid environments and are too complex, often creating an overhead that impacts productivity. Craig McGee, Delinea.

He says Delinea provides security solutions that are transparent to the end user, giving them the access they want and expect, while providing IT and security teams the control, monitoring and auditing capabilities they require.

“Security and productivity don't have to be at odds with each other. That's why our privileged access management solutions make security seamless without adding complexity,” said McGee.

The company will showcase its portfolio of solutions that enables organisations to simplify security by providing the right users just-in-time and just enough access needed to perform a task.

"We will also present the Delinea Platform, a cloud-native foundation for our PAM solutions that empowers end-to-end visibility, dynamic privilege controls, and adaptive security,"says McGee.

Delinea’s core message to Summit attendees is that the opposite of complex isn't simple - it's seamless.



“We created PAM solutions that are transparent to the end users, provide IT and security teams with powerful tools and the visibility, automation and control they need to keep the organisation safe, and are highly customisable and scalable for easy deployment across many types of organisations.