BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Governance risk and compliance

ITWeb's GRC 2024 event: Future-proof your GRC

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 09 Jan 2024
ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance 2024
ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance 2024

ITWeb will host its annual governance, risk and compliance (GRC) event on 20 February 2024 at The Forum in Bryanston.

ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2023

Register today for the ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2023 event, to be held on 20 February at The Forum in Bryanston.

Learn how to leverage new technologies to future-proof your governance, risk mitigation and compliance strategies and initiatives. Book your seat today!

The theme of the event is ‘setting the course for future-proofing GRC’ and delegates can expect to hear from industry experts about the latest technologies, practices and strategies for effectively addressing the complex challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The opening keynote will be delivered by futurist, innovation and strategy professional Craig Wing.

Wing is the founder of an AI sentiment analysis startup and is working on a book based on his PhD research, introducing new models to understand and shape the future.

In his keynote, he will share advice on navigating the permutations of the (un)known future, and its relevance to the GRC profession.

The agenda will also cover AI and its implications for GRC, global compliance and regulatory trends and challenges, crisis management and resilience planning, cultivating a compliance-driven culture, bridging the skills gap and empowering future IT auditors, sustainability and ESG reporting, and much more.

For more information and to register to attend ITWeb’s GRC event, click here.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2024 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.