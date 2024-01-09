ITWeb's GRC 2024 event: Future-proof your GRC

ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance 2024

ITWeb will host its annual governance, risk and compliance (GRC) event on 20 February 2024 at The Forum in Bryanston.

The theme of the event is ‘setting the course for future-proofing GRC’ and delegates can expect to hear from industry experts about the latest technologies, practices and strategies for effectively addressing the complex challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The opening keynote will be delivered by futurist, innovation and strategy professional Craig Wing.

Wing is the founder of an AI sentiment analysis startup and is working on a book based on his PhD research, introducing new models to understand and shape the future.

In his keynote, he will share advice on navigating the permutations of the (un)known future, and its relevance to the GRC profession.

The agenda will also cover AI and its implications for GRC, global compliance and regulatory trends and challenges, crisis management and resilience planning, cultivating a compliance-driven culture, bridging the skills gap and empowering future IT auditors, sustainability and ESG reporting, and much more.

