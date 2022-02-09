RTMC powers up online payments for licence services

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is introducing online payments on the Natis online licence booking system.

According to RTMC, online payments will be available for motor vehicle licence renewals, driving licence card renewals, as well as learner’s and driver’s licence tests.

The new development, says RTMC, is designed to enhance online renewals and bookings to create a seamless booking experience when using online booking services.

Furthermore, RTMC notes it forms part of measures designed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The absence of online payments made it impossible for South Africans to renew their licences without physically going to DLTCs [driving licensing testing centres],” says an RTMC statement. “The introduction of online payments means that one can avoid long queues and simply renew online, make a payment and opt for home delivery.”

There’s been a wave of online services coming to market, amid the ongoing backlog to renew driver or vehicle licences.

Retail giant Pick n Pay rolled out an online vehicle licence renewal service in over 500 of its stores, across all nine provinces. Additionally, the SA Post Office unveiled its online service for motor vehicle licence renewals last week.

The traffic management agency says services that will soon be available include online vehicle licence renewals, online driver licence card renewal, online registration and notice of change of vehicle ownership, as well as payment for online crash report.

It states online vehicle licence renewals will allow individuals and corporates to register their account online. Thereafter, they will pay the required amount for a vehicle disc renewal online.

“This payment will be allocated against their account. Once the payment is concluded, the vehicle licence disc will either be posted or couriered to the owner of the vehicle at an additional fee.”

For online driver licence card renewals, motorists will be able to renew and pay the prescribed fee online prior to presenting themselves at licensing centres for fingerprints, photos and eye tests.

Online registration and notice of change of vehicle ownership will see participating financial institutions register vehicles online (as title-holders), eliminating the process of registering at a registering authority, says RTMC.

“The online vehicle registration fee will be levied on all registrations performed by financial institutions, motor dealers, insurance companies and large fleet operators.

“The online registration function will allow an approved entity the ability to register a vehicle to themselves as title-holder.

“This online registration and release of title-holder function will allow identified institutions to record the event in real-time, ensuring the integrity of Natis information is enhanced and maintained. The process is also fully automated, representing a significant saving in costs for the old and new title-holder.”

The RTMC says it developed the online crash reporting application in September 2019, which allows members of the public to report minor crashes online without having to visit a South African Police Services station.

This platform also allows members of the public to retrieve their own crash information and the same applies to insurance companies, it notes.