Webinar: AWS cloud-enabled education

The education sector is undergoing a rapid transformation due to the worldwide skills talent shortage, generational change, shifts in demographics, and digitisation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the pace of transformation, bringing many opportunities for edtech companies to innovate and grow.

To help unpack the opportunities in this sector, First Distribution, in collaboration with MFT, AWS and ITWeb, is holding a webinar on Cloud-enabled education - AWS migration and funding for EdTech businesses.

According to the companies, Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud enables edtech companies to accelerate development of scalable and secure technology.

This session aims to show delegates how to simplify AWS cloud migration and leverage AWS' funding programs to support the business. In addition, they will learn how to deploy solutions and content in the cloud securely, in a scalable manner and cost-effectively.

In addition, they will discover AWS marketing and funding programmes which edtechs can leverage to migrate workloads of interest to the cloud, as well as how to broaden their market reach by becoming an AWS partner, through the ISV Partner Path.

Presenting the webinar is Thandi Majola, account manager for edtechs & publishers at AWS. She will cover topics such as trends in edtech and digitally-enabled education, and AWS platforms and support for edtech companies.

Highly experienced in her role, she has been working in the cloud computing and software industry, since 2014.

In her current role she supports decision makers including CEOs, CTO, CIOS, CIOs, and other line of business c-suite executives, to achieve their business goals through the use of AWS cloud services. Majola also helps edtechs and learning companies with the technology platforms and knowledge required to enable the effective delivery of virtual learning environments for hybrid learning.

Following her presentation, Avin Mansookram, director at MFT, will present on “The MFT and First Distribution value proposition.”

For more information and to register, click here.