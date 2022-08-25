InterSystems takes data fabrics to the next level with ever-increasing embedded analytics capabilities

InterSystems, a provider of next-generation solutions dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical data challenges, has announced a series of new releases to its award-winning InterSystems IRIS data platform. The company has also recently announced a string of new customer wins and a new partnership as it continues to take data fabrics to the next level. According to Gartner analysts: "By 2024, data fabric deployments will quadruple efficiency in data utilisation, while cutting human-driven data management tasks in half." (Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022: Data Fabric, October 2021)

"Data fabrics are the foundation of a large, modern digital business. Until recently, an organisation needed dozens of data management services and products to implement a data fabric. Using multiple products made architectures complex, implementations delayed and unwieldy, maintenance more cumbersome, which increased their total cost of ownership," says Henry Adams, Country Manager, InterSystems South Africa. "We deliver with InterSystems IRIS one next-generation data platform built as cloud-first, using a consistent architecture. This unified design helps organisations implement a smart data fabric quickly and seamlessly."

InterSystems IRIS empowers customers to adopt a microservices-based architecture without the typical issues associated with microservices in data-intensive applications. By adopting a unified data platform, instead of dozens of individual services, InterSystems customers avoid the challenges of building a data fabric from scratch, including integration time and risk, maintenance of the architecture, high costs of maintaining multiple overlapping infrastructure services and the complexity associated with data duplication.

Recent releases of InterSystems IRIS include new capabilities and enhancements that speed and simplify the creation of smart data fabric architectures, including Embedded Python and IntegratedML, and a new facility that lets data analysts and data scientists collaborate easily. Data analysts working on BI can develop measures, dimensions and labels that follow business needs and are immediately usable by data scientists working on AI. Conversely, ML models created by data scientists are directly available to data analysts for use in dashboards, reports and applications. This functionality connects AI and BI under the hood without needing to move the data, streamlining operations and enabling real-time insights for the business.

Further enhancements have also been made to performance and scalability to handle high throughput and high-performance transactional-analytic use cases; and to Adaptive Analytics, which provides self-service capabilities, empowering business users to freely explore the data, ask ad hoc questions and drill down via additional queries based on initial findings.

When embedded into the data fabric, these analytics capabilities put the ‘smart’ into the next-gen 'smart data fabric' architectural approach, which InterSystems champions. In doing so, InterSystems allows business users and data scientists alike to benefit from a wide range of built-in analytics capabilities, including data exploration, business intelligence, natural language processing and machine learning.

Adding to its data catalogue, data lineage and data governance capabilities, InterSystems has announced a partnership with Collibra, a data intelligence platform built for governance, quality and privacy. Integrating the two platforms allows enterprise customers to take advantage of these extended capabilities on data that resides anywhere in the organisation.

Further, InterSystems has released enhancements to the InterSystems Kubernetes Operator (IKO) to make the scale-up and management of data-intensive applications in Kubernetes easier.

InterSystems IRIS and InterSystems IRIS for Health are available as managed cloud services, as well as a variety of smart data services in the cloud, including InterSystems FHIR Transformation Services and InterSystems FHIR Server.

InterSystems is also celebrating several new customer wins, including UST and Harris Associates, demonstrating the continued appeal of InterSystems IRIS among key industries, such as financial services and supply chain.

"Essentially, by using a smart data fabric that brings them closer to their data, users can cut through stale data and rapidly create new data-driven value. In short, data is not the new gold. It is gold. As technology providers, we need to deliver solutions that enable our customers to use their data more efficiently and, more importantly, to use that data to fuel their success. This is exactly what InterSystems IRIS allows a business to do," ends Adams.