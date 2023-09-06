BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Webinar: Get wise to social engineering scams

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 06 Sep 2023
Read time 1min 10sec
Comments (0)
Jason Oehley, regional sales manager, Arctic Wolf Networks.
Jason Oehley, regional sales manager, Arctic Wolf Networks.

Artic Wolf, in partnership with ITWeb, will host the Beating cyber scams webinar on 14 September to help organisations avoid social engineering scams.

The cyber security vendor says these scams do work because cyber criminals are increasingly creative and sophisticated. They use multiple phishing methods, rope in AI to appear more convincing, and hunt their victims across a broad range of digital platforms.

Artic Wolf, which provides a cloud-based security operations platform, says business leaders’ biggest security concerns for this year are ransomware, phishing, spear phishing and business e-mail compromise.

Despite the fact that cyber security budgets have increased, attacks continue – largely at the human layer. The company has found that around 74% of breaches involve the human element, due to social engineering, errors, or misuse.

Artic Wolf and ITWeb encourage business leaders, cyber security professionals, analysts, information security and risk managers to attend this event to learn how to empower employees to spot scams and become more vigilant.

Delegates will also receive actionable tips on building a stronger security culture.

Jason Oehley, regional sales manager, Arctic Wolf Networks, and Andre den Hond, senior systems engineer, Arctic Wolf South Africa, will be online to present on these topics and field any questions.

For more information and to register, click here

