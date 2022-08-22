CX trends you should know about

Steve Towers

Over the past few years, digital customer experience (CX) channels have become mainstream. The paths toward customer loyalty and growth are paved by catering to their preferences and placing customer engagements at the top of the priority list.

Concurrently, a slew of cloud-based solutions and other new digital technologies are changing the way goods and services are delivered, as well as the ways in which businesses communicate with their customers.

Businesses find themselves in a constantly changing environment, and the profile and needs of their customers are changing too. Today’s customer is tech-savvy, well-informed, active across a wide range of channels, and is highly demanding. He or she also has the ability to influence other potential customers via the Internet and social media.

In short, these customers demand personalised and satisfying experiences, and the businesses that can win them over and meet or exceed their expectations will thrive.

To unpack what is happening in this sector, Steve Towers, CEO and founder of BP Group, will be presenting an international keynote address, ‘The Global State of Customer Experience’, at the ITWeb CX Summit 2022.

According to Towers, a noted expert in customer experience and business process management, the last couple of years have seen organisations becoming hybrid and digital enterprises. In his keynote, he will delve into how this accelerated rate of digital transformation has impacted CX practices.

Towers will discuss the five key practices being used by CX leaders and will provide a ‘hit list’ of what not to do when it comes to CX initiatives. Finally, he will offer a ‘flight plan’ for African companies wanting to be the best.