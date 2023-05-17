UK prioritises cyber security and backs ITWeb Security Summit 2023

The United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has confirmed its participation in the ITWeb Security Summit 2023, which runs from 6 – 8 June in Johannesburg and on 15 June in Cape Town.

DBT is sponsoring the UK pavilion, where a group of eight cyber security vendors will be exhibiting.

Victoria White, representing the organisation’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, is scheduled to speak at the conference and will present on the topic UK in Africa: Cyber capacity building across the continent.

The Department plays a key role in developing the UK’s economy, specifically assisting businesses to export, driving inward and outward investment, and negotiating market access and trade deals.

The UK government organisation is a strong advocate of free trade and is responsible for negotiating international trade policy and delivering an outward-looking trade diplomacy strategy.

It places a premium on cyber security and the protection of resources, and is eager to share its knowledge and expertise at the Summit, which brings together experts and professionals from various sectors worldwide.

Tracey Austin, Financial & Professional Services Sector Director, DBT, said the UK has successfully rolled out a cyber hygiene awareness campaign that is linked to a government initiative called 10 Steps to Cyber Security.

Austin said, “As the Director for the UK Department for Business and Trade’s Financial and Professional Services sector, I am delighted to sponsor this event focussed on building awareness to support greater business resilience. Within the UK, the annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey explores the policies, processes, and approaches to cyber security for business, entrepreneurs, investors, not-for-profits, and educational institutions alike.”

“By sharing our rich data and thought provoking findings, the UK government supports markets like South Africa, with a view to expanding it across the wider continent as it seeks to mitigate cyber security challenges”.