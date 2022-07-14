BMW unveils i4, iX3 electric vehicles in SA

The BMW i4 electric.

German automobile manufacturer BMW has introduced two electric vehicles (EVs) in SA, as it transforms towards gaining a 50% global share of fully-electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Its latest electric models − the fully-electric BMW i4 and the battery-electric iX3 − are now available to local customers for R1.6 million and R1.29 million, respectively.

According to the company, the BMW iX3 was the first model to feature the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, when it made its global debut. The platform – now integrated in all BMW i electric models and plug-in hybrids – is comprised of an electric motor, high-voltage lithium-ion battery and an intelligent energy management system.

The BMW i4 is a four-door gran coupé developed in line with the group’s ongoing second phase of transformation towards electric mobility, says the company.

The vehicle maker has committed to offer 25 different electrified models by 2023.

The development of the BMW i4 was based on a vehicle architecture devised for an all-electric drive system that enables a range of up to 510km in the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure cycle – a testing process for measuring car fuel economy, electric driving range and emissions, says the company.

The new generation of the BMW iDrive control system enables automated driving and parking, which enhances the driving experience, says the company.

“The BMW i4 is the BMW brand’s first purely electric model focused squarely on driving dynamics from the outset. Initially, only one model variant will be available from launch, being the first BMW M car with an emission-free drive system.

“The new BMW iX3 builds on its profile as a trailblazer for a new era of electric mobility. It comes with a fully-digital screen grouping – a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a newly-designed control panel on the centre console, for the gear selector lever,” says BMW.

The new BMW iX3.

The iX3 has a combined electric power consumption of 18.9 – 18.5kWh/100km, with a range of up to 460km.

It comes with a selection of driver assistance systems, including Driving Assistant Professional with the steering and lane control assistant, active cruise control with stop and go function, automatic speed limit assist and route monitoring.

Online services from BMW Connected include smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto preparation, and remote software upgrades, among other digital services.