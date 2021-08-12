DCC wins at Lenovo Channel Awards

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has walked away with a prestigious distribution award at the Lenovo Channel Awards 2021, held virtually on Thursday, 5 August 2021. The distributor was awarded Commercial Distributor of the Year, a significant accolade as DCC’s distribution of Lenovo’s SMB products was extended to include South Africa as recently as January 2021.

The Commercial Distributor of the Year award undoubtedly speaks volumes of the company's successful partnership, which has grown in leaps and bounds since DCC was first appointed Lenovo’s PSG distributor for the SADC region three years ago.

“Winning the Commercial Distributor of the Year award is such a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work that the Lenovo and DCC teams have, in a very short time, delivered to further solidify the brand in South Africa,” says Jenny Rex, sales director at DCC.

“We couldn’t be happier; thank you to Lenovo and our channel partners for your ongoing support in these unprecedented times,” she adds.

DCC also won PSG SADC Distributor of the Year at last year’s awards. The Lenovo Channel Awards celebrates the company’s business and distribution partners across numerous categories.