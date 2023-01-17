Johan Steyn

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already hard at work, helping businesses achieve new efficiencies across a range of key functions, including customer service, manufacturing, operations, and more.

ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2023 Register today for the ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2023 conference, to be held at the Capital Empire in Sandton on 16 February. Attendees will discover how digitally re-imagined businesses are managing the new risks through business resilience and agility. For more information, click here.



To remain ahead of the curve, businesses in almost every sector will need to adopt AI to keep up with competitors and digitally-native startups.

However, they need to do this managing the associated risks posed by AI and its rapid development.

To unpack how to manage the risks of AI, Johan Steyn will be presenting on ‘AI-assisted GRC: Practical steps and considerations’, at the ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2023 conference, to be held on 16 February at the Capital Empire in Sandton.

According to Steyn, founder of AIforBusiness.net and a research fellow at Stellenbosch University, with the increasing adoption of AI comes the need for effective governance, risk, and compliance measures to ensure the responsible and ethical use of this technology.

He says by implementing robust GRC frameworks, organisations can harness the benefits of AI while minimising potential risks and ensuring compliance.

Delegates attending his talk will hear about AI's growing power and increased risk, as well as who should own GRC in a business. He will also discuss predicting the unpredictable, and practical steps for effective AI and automation in governance, risk, and compliance.