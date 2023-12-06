BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Huawei academy yields jobs for SA ICT talent

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 06 Dec 2023
Participants of the Huawei 2023 ICT Job Fair.
Since it was established in 2017, Huawei’s ICT Academy Programme has helped secure employment opportunities for 286 graduates at Huawei and its channel partners.

This is according to Huawei South Africa, which recently held its 2023 ICT job fair.

Huawei’s annual job fair is the culmination of the ICT academy programme, and aims to nurture ICT talent and empower women in technology, by promoting local Huawei-certified graduates to Huawei partners and offering them employment opportunities.

This year, 40 skilled young graduate participants of the academy programme put themselves forward to prospective employers at the Huawei 2023 ICT Job Fair.

Students had the opportunity to do onsite interviews with six Huawei partner organisations: Altron, BCX, M Technologies, IT Naledi, Gijima and Reflex Solutions, says the company.

Participants all attended the Huawei ICT Academy, attending courses in technologies like 5G, cloud and artificial intelligence. These academies are located in tertiary institutions in South Africa, including universities and TVET colleges.

In addition to participating in the Huawei ICT Academy Programme, students must have passed a global exam and be a Huawei Certified ICT Associate to take part in the job fair.

“The whole purpose of this ICT Academy is to deliver Huawei courses, which cover emerging technology trends, so that students are up to date with the latest ICT skills. We then provide top-tier talent to our South African partners through Huawei career certifications,” says Noluthando Madzivhe, talent development manager at Huawei South Africa.

Mohammed Bismilla, head of emerging talent at Huawei South Africa, notes: “Our annual job fair is a demonstration of Huawei’s commitment to fostering talent and diversity in the tech industry, as well as actively being the bridge between academia and industry.”

Huawei ICT Academy Programme alumnus Xola Pikoli is now chief digital officer at M Technologies.

Pikoli comments: “I am the beneficiary of one of the Huawei talent development programmes. I was fortunate enough, when I was in university, to go to China as an exchange student in Shenzhen. Then, after that, on a similar programme to this one, I was placed at BCX, my first employer, as a solutions architect.”

Lebogang Kgokilwe, an ICT academy graduate and now a networking engineer at Huawei, adds: “The Huawei ICT Academy, with its emphasis on real-world applications and industry-relevant skills, has empowered me to navigate challenges and contribute meaningfully to my professional field.”

The Huawei graduate programme is currently open for the 2024 intake. Those studying ICT courses, such as electrical engineering, information technology and computer science, can apply here.

