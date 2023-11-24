Exec forum on 28 November: Discover the right way to automate your business

Johan Steyn: Automation delivers real value only when approached intelligently and strategically.

An upcoming executive forum breakfast, to be hosted by iOCO and Kofax in partnership with ITWeb, will outline the new way to approach automation – intelligently and strategically.



Intelligent Process Automation Executive Forum

Date: 28 November 2023

Time: 9am – 12:30pm

Venue: The Capital on the Park, Sandton, Johannesburg

At this free-to-attend executive forum, experts will outline how artificial intelligence (AI) combined with robotic process automation (RPA) is solving business problems and helping C-level leaders mature their businesses faster.

Addressing the real challenges faced by business automation decision makers from the manufacturing, industrial, logistics, finance, retail and telecoms sectors, the speakers will share practical advice on how to decide what to automate, when, and why, to ensure that technology serves to enhance, not hinder, business efficiency.

What’s on the agenda

A keynote talk by Professor Johan Steyn, renowned speaker, advocate for human-centred AI, and research fellow, will dispel automation misconceptions and explain why rethinking your approach is essential.

Steyn will share stories from the transformative strategies of industry leaders like Elon Musk, whose shift from full automation to a balanced, efficient production model at Tesla and SpaceX holds invaluable lessons.

A panel discussion will address what automation looks like in an ideal world, and what solutions would enable a better digital Africa.

The speakers will also outline the key features of the Kofax Intelligent Business Automation offerings, and showcase iOCO’s capabilities as the leading automation partner in South Africa, with customer success stories and case studies.

Seats are limited. To learn more and reserve a space, go to: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/ioco-kofax-ipa/