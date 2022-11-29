BlackBerry, AWS strengthen cloud tie-up

Canadian software services provider BlackBerry has expanded its partnership deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to integrate AWS cloud into BlackBerry’s operating system, to help cross-sector organisations develop innovative solutions in the cloud.

The announcement was made at AWS re:Invent 2022, held in Las Vegas, this week.

Through the integration of the BlackBerry QNX Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and AWS cloud technology, BlackBerry says it will help vehicle manufacturers across the globe to create personalised driver and passenger experiences, and improve operations of cloud-connected vehicles.

The partnership − first announced in 2020 − initially focused on the connected vehicle market and now expands to other verticals.

AWS and BlackBerry say they are also making it possible for other industries − such as robotics, medical devices, industrial controls, aerospace and defence − to benefit from the platform, through reduced time to market of innovative offerings, while ensuring software reliability through testing, verification and validation.

The BlackBerry QNX RTOS is a cloud-native developer workbench that can be used independently – or in conjunction with – BlackBerry IVY, a cloud-connected automotive artificial intelligence platform co-developed by BlackBerry and AWS.

“Arming our customers with our foundational QNX software products in the cloud is a game-changer for embedded developers, as they will have easy access and scale available at their fingertips,” said Grant Courville, VP, product management and strategy at BlackBerry QNX.

“For developers of mission-critical embedded systems, this will help them accelerate collaboration and velocity across the entire product development and deployment lifecycle. With our trusted, industry-leading OS, soon to be available on AWS, we’re confident the potential for efficiencies and cost savings will resonate across the IOT industry.”

In 2016, BlackBerry decided to stop making its own phones, and to license its brand out, while focusing on its software and security business.

Providing the benefits of BlackBerry QNX, Courville noted that, in the automotive industry,for instance, the average car now contains more than 100 million lines of code, and consumers and global regulators are driving demand for enhanced features and capabilities.

Original equipment manufacturers are under enormous pressure to prototype, test and validate their entire vehicle’s software ecosystem, while meeting standards for functional safety and cyber security, says BlackBerry QNX.

Accessing the AWS-powered, cloud-native BlackBerry QNX RTOS will help address some of these challenges and reduce ‘developer friction’ by making it possible for automakers to streamline their development efforts as they work to deliver the software-defined vehicles of tomorrow.

Early access versions of the ‘Operating System in the Cloud’ project have been made available to select OEMs and tier one suppliers across the globe.