Scammers mimic govt social media accounts in jobs scam

Swindlers are impersonating the social media accounts of employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi in a jobs scam.

The department warned on Friday of a new scam − titled “youth employment programme” − in which scammers ask victims to pay fees for jobs.

The caution comes as the country experiences an increase in online scams targeting the unemployed.

Earlier this month, Interpol also sounded warning bells over an online scam targeting unsuspecting job-seekers in SA.

In a statement, the labour department says: “South Africa is undergoing one of its toughest economic phases, with unemployment at an all-time high, and scammers are taking advantage of the situation.”

With the current swindle, the department warns this “scam follows a number of rackets, in which members of the public are asked to pay to receive pay-outs.

“The scammers also fraudulently use the social media accounts of the department and employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi to swindle the public.”

It adds: “The department wishes to warn the public to be cautious of newly-found messiahs, who promise members of the public paradise. The department does not have a ‘youth employment programme’.

“In the latest scam, the scammers are promising to reward participants in the so-called programme with obscene stipends. But before this can happen, a potential participant in the programme has to pay a deposit fee at [a] retailer and also furnish personal details.

“It is illegal in South Africa to be asked to pay for a job. Desist from paying so-called fully-refundable fees when looking for employment. Under any circumstances, if unsure what action to take, go to any of the department’s more than 125 offices or labour centres and mobile service points that are spread throughout the country for more information.

“Be alert and protect yourself. Do not part with your hard-earned cash and personal details. Do not pay for a job offer.”