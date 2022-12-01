ITWebBI2023: Orgs struggle to achieve value from AI projects

The benefits of artificial intelligence and its many use cases are widely known. After many years of hype and fear-mongering about machines taking people’s jobs, the AI conversation has finally become about real-world, practical applications.

Many businesses that want to harness the benefits of AI to reduce operational costs, increase efficiency, grow revenue and improve customer experience have jumped on the bandwagon.

Others believe that AI holds great promise for increasing business productivity, and are using it to create new products and services.

Unfortunately, many organisations are also struggling to achieve measurable value from their AI implementations.

In fact, Gartner revealed that a whopping 61% of companies deploying AI projects do not measure success, says Dino Bernicchi, AI strategy consultant at AI Strategy Consulting.

If you don't measure it, you can't manage it. Dino Bernicchi, AI Strategy Consulting.

Bernicchi will be presenting on “How to track the success of your data science projects – what metrics do you use?” at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit, to be held from 7 to 9 March, at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

During his presentation, he will delve into how to track the success of AI projects, which metrics to track, and will share a structured approach to results measurement. He will also explain how to drive business buy-in and positive feedback loops.