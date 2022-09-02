VMware Forum: Innovate faster in a multi-cloud world

Lorna Hardie, regional director at VMware SSA.

There’s no doubt that over the past few years cloud computing has become ubiquitous. In fact, Statista estimates that in 2022, for the first time, the amount of enterprise data stored in the cloud will surpass data stored on-premise.

And because the amount of enterprise data being gathered, collected, and analysed is skyrocketing each year, companies need to implement multi-cloud environments in order to manage and move this data more efficiently, says Lorna Hardie, regional director of VMware Sub-Saharan Africa.

To unpack how multi-cloud is helping businesses in every sector innovate VMware is hosting its VForum event aimed at addressing the complex challenges of a multi-cloud world.

The in-person conference to be held on 21 September at The Leonardo in Sandton, will give delegates insight into the company’s latest products and solutions. They will also have the opportunity to engage in live Q&As, and enjoy deep-dive technical sessions that cover VMware’s entire portfolio.

Moreover, attendees will learn how to put their businesses on the trajectory to fast growth by adopting cloud technologies, which will enable them to take full advantage of the business benefits inherent to moving to a ‘cloud-first’ world.

“As the architects, builders, and custodians of the future-ready business, here’s a teaser of what we will offer, helping you start building a solid digital foundation,” she adds.

Delegates will learn to:

Manage your multi-cloud journey–the cloud operations model.

Build application platforms on Kubernetes and in a multi-cluster world.

Protect your environment, any workload, and any endpoint.

Defend against the most sophisticated cyber threats: Introducing NSX Advanced Threat Prevention.

Enable secure access with VMware Anywhere Workspace.

In addition, keynotes from VMware executives and global partners will cover a range of topics, including app modernisation, multi-cloud, virtual cloud network, anywhere workspace, and security.

As customers continue to evolve and digitise their businesses to innovate faster and better serve their own customers, VMware is hosting this event to cement its commitment to helping its customers navigate and thrive in today’s multi-cloud world, Hardie ends.

For more information and to register your interest, click here.