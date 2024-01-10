ICT industry leaders make up Eskom’s national transmission firm

Eskom appoints members of the National Transmission Company of South Africa board.

Eskom has made steps towards what it says constitutes one of the most important pillars of its legal separation into three entities, appointing the relevant board members for one of the divisions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the power utility announced the appointment of the board of directors of the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA).

It marks the legal separation of Eskom into three entities, namely generation, distribution and transmission.

According to Eskom, transmission is first of the three divisions to achieve legal separation, with the NTCSA already registered and receiving approval for the requisite licenses from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Additionally, the appointment of the board completes the operationalisation of the NTCSA.

“The appointment of NTCSA board takes Eskom a step closer to unlocking the potential that comes with the planned transformation of the electricity industry,” says Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati.

“We thank all the individuals who raised their hands to guide Eskom into a future where South Africans have reliable, affordable and environmentally friendly supply of power.”

Notably on the list of appointed members of the board of the NTCSA are ICT industry leaders, including those from public entities like Sentech and the State IT Agency (SITA).

The non-executive directors of the NTCSA board are as follows: