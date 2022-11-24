Post office online licence renewals gain traction

The SA Post Office (SAPO) says nearly 60 000 motorists have used its online platform for motor vehicle licence renewals and it plans to extend it to the Western Cape.

The Western Cape is currently the only province where the service is unavailable.

The SAPO platform, which went live in January, allows motorists to do the full vehicle licence renewal process, including payment, online.

Collection can be done at a post office counter, or customers can choose to have the licence delivered for a fee less than R100.

SAPO says the platform allows motorists to renew their car licences at “any time on any device”.

As a result, the post office encourages customers who live in remote areas or lead busy lives to make use of its online platform to renew their car licences.

“The organisation launched its online platform for renewing car licences early in 2022 and more than 58 000 motorists have already used it to renew their vehicle licences,” reveals the post office.

“It also saves you money. There is no charge if you collect the new licence from a nearby post office, and only R75 for delivery to your address.”

According to SAPO, payment is done through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices, or the App Store for Apple devices.

The introduction of the online motor vehicle licence renewal platform forms part of the embattled national postal service’s modernisation plans.

At the time of launch, SAPO indicated the online application process for the renewal of motor vehicle licences was the first step to turn the ‘SAPO in my Pocket’ strategy into reality.

The online renewal facility serves to supplement the motor vehicle licence renewal offering, which remains the most popular transaction at post office branches, it states.

“The renewal service at selected post office branches remains available. Customers who renew a vehicle licence at a post office branch pay the licence renewal fee and leave with the new disc immediately.

“The post office also offers bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet operators and businesses. This entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the post office for processing, printing of the discs and delivery back to the offices of the customer.”

To renew a car licence online, customers need a certified copy of an ID, not older than three months; the application must be signed; and proof of address must not be older than three months.

To renew a company-owned vehicle, the following requirements apply: the proxy letter must be on the company letterhead and signed by the proxy, the business register number form must be attached, there must be a certified ID for the proxy, as well as proof of address of the company.