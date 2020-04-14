Aptronics achieves VMware Principal Partner status

Aptronics, a leading local ICT solutions and services provider, today announced it has achieved VMware Principal Partner status. The Principal Partner status was recently announced by VMware within its newly launched VMware Partner Connect programme, offering a simplified and flexible mechanism by which partners can engage with the company.

As a Principal Partner, Aptronics will be able to assist customers to identify and implement the perfect VMware solution for their needs. The status is only awarded to partners that have achieved the Master Services Competency across different strategic IT priorities or have attained VMware Cloud Verified status.

“We have been a VMware partner for a number of years and are delighted that we have achieved Principal Partner status,” states Richard Blewitt, Sales Director at Aptronics. “Our focus as a trusted solutions provider for IT solutions and services has always been to deliver solutions that fit a client’s needs, while helping them build a future-ready business.

“This status further assures our customers that when working with Aptronics, they are working with a company that possesses superior skills and knowledge around the VMware solution sets,” adds Blewitt.

Principal Partners have attained the highest tiered recognition within the VMware Partner Connect programme and have had to attain very specific cross-industry solution competencies, have to prove project delivery performance, and attach Master Services competencies.

These partners are able to tap into a host of VMware benefits, including field sales engagement, educational co-investment, deployment incentives, development funds, preferable margins and deal registration benefits.

“Aptronics is an important partner to VMware; their commitment to us as a vendor, their passion and consistent quality of technical support around our services, has paved the way for them to become a Principal Partner,” states Michael Wilson, Senior Manager Sub-Saharan Africa Channel at VMware. “Through our Partner Connect programme, we are striving to ensure that our partners differentiate themselves by delivering on their strengths. Looking ahead, we want our joint customers to select partners on what they deem the most important capabilities needed to deliver on their needs.”