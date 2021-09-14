Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with bigger screen, faster charging

Apple has introduced its Series 7 Watch, an update that brings a slew of new features, including seven new watch faces with customisations.

The new faces include GMT, Typograph, Count Up, Artist, Stripes, Memoji, and the previously seen Chronograph Pro.

Speaking at the much-anticipated launch event today, Apple CEO Tim Cook described the watch as "an indispensable daily companion that keeps users connected to the people and things they care about most, and encourages them to be more active".

Promoting a healthy lifestyle has been at the heart of Apple Watch since the beginning, and this is still at the core of Apple's approach to the smartwatch market. Its watch comes with heart rate, blood oxygen and ECG features included.

Cook said the Series 7 takes all the features of Apple Watch and combines them with the largest and most advanced display ever. “The new Retina display on Series 7 has nearly 20% more screen area than series 6, and it's an even bigger jump over Series 3, with over 50% more screen area.”

The new watch’s display, said Cook, has been re-engineered to reduce the borders to only 1.7 millimetres, which is 40% thinner than the previous iteration. The shape of the watch has also been refined.

Both the case and display of the new watch have softer, more rounded corners, and the new display refracts light at its edges for a wraparound effect, creating a seamless integration with the curvature of the case.

The Series 7 also features new ways to input text, with a full keyboard that users can either tap or slide from letter to letter with QuickPath, which uses machine learning to predict the word being typed.

“Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch we've ever built,” added Cook. "The glass on the front has been fortified, and the device now rates IP6X. It features 18-hour battery life and improved charging of up to 33% faster than Series 6, and a new fast USB C charging cable.”

The series will be available in four colours: midnight, starlight, green, blue and red, as well as other titanium and steel shades.

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399, and will be available later this year.