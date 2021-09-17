Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg rated most popular entrepreneurs

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX.

Global tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg were rated as the most publicised entrepreneurs across various online mediums over the past 12 months.

This is according to fintech firm MoneyTransfers.com, which analysed the latest online data from analytics tool Buzzsumo, to establish which entrepreneurs across the world were the most publicised online from September 2020 to August 2021.

According to the report, certain entrepreneurs are so innovative and forward-thinking that their ideas and creations have a monumental and lasting impact on the world.

MoneyTransfers.com says to conduct the research, it identified some of the biggest entrepreneurs in the world, in terms of reputation and wealth, from a range of reputable online resources, such as Forbes and Bloomberg.

It found Elon Musk is in number one spot, as an estimated 340 960 online articles were written about the Tesla and SpaceX maverick over the past year – the equivalent of 28 400 online articles per month.

Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, is in second position, with approximately 143 000 online articles. In third place is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with 84 300.

Musk was in January rated as the world’s richest person. Bezos was previously known as the world's richest man before Musk took the title. Gates in the past held the title for several years.

US business magnate Warren Buffett, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and UK business magnate Richard Branson were also among the entrepreneurs that had over 35 000 online articles centred on them, respectively ranking fourth, fifth and sixth.

Rounding out the top 10 are Mukesh Ambani, an Indian billionaire businessman; Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and CEO; Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group; and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.