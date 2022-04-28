Public Sector ICT Forum readies next in-person event

Following a mix of online and hybrid events, the Public Sector ICT (PSICT) Forum will officially return with its first fully-physical event in over two years on Wednesday, 4 May.

The upcoming PSICT Forum will take place at The Country Club in Woodmead. It will be held under the theme: “Creating a culture of innovation and collaboration in the public sector”.

This Johannesburg chapter of the PSICT Forum will feature a 90-minute discussion session in the morning. It will be followed by an afternoon of golf, as well as a networking dinner and prize-giving in the evening, say event organisers.

“This event will be a day of networking and brainstorming on how the public sector in South Africa can embrace digital technologies to enhance service delivery, encourage collaboration in order to better utilise public resources, and open up communication channels for citizen engagement platforms to drive open dialogue and citizen participation.”

Initiated in September 2016, the PSICT Forum is organised by ITWeb Brainstorm, with Telkom subsidiary BCX as the new headline sponsor.

The forum is a platform for public sector ICT decision-makers to come together, engage and discuss topics that are key to innovation in service delivery.

In addition, it provides ICT executives the opportunity to detail how they are digitally reinventing their organisations in order to stay ahead of digital transformation, and the role of the private sector, civil society, public sector and SMMEs in advancing digital inclusion and economic growth.

The in-person event will feature a keynote address to be delivered by Arthur Madonsela, CIO of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Other speakers include Dr Sibongiseni Thotsejane, commissioner of the Presidential Commission on the fourth industrial revolution, and Sinamava Hina-Mvoko, managing executive for public sector at BCX.

Co-chairpersons of the PSICT Forum −Mothibi Ramusi, CIO of the National Lotteries Commission, and Mthoko Mncwabe, CIO of Airports Company South Africa − will deliver the welcome remarks.

To register for the next instalment of the PSICT Forum, click here.