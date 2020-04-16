Enghouse Interactive provides contact centre technology to Admiral Seguros during COVID-19 crisis

In light of the situation created by COVID-19, Admiral Seguros wanted to protect all its phone agents of its contact centre; 270 of them, as well as all of its staff and their families. In addition, it would contribute to help fight the illness.

To achieve this, Admiral Seguros needed to create an infrastructure in order to maintain its activity and continue offering to clients the same service with the same quality.

To speed up the process, the company relied on Enghouse Interactive’s contact centre technology and Amazon Workspace.

The result

The result was that not only did the company accomplish its goal, but also did it in record time; managing to disassociate the tasks of the agents with the physical workplace, and also providing the right tools for teleworking.

Apart from this main objective, it also obtained side benefits:

A backup solution to avoid loss of information during the migration process by using technology it already had, and therefore, making it easier to maintain all its business layers.

Absolute security for its clients and their data in all voice communications, virtual desktop interface and corporate information.

Team management is more efficient because the desktops are now homogeneous.