Customer service of the future in the spotlight at upcoming webinar

Archana Arakkal, machine learning engineer at Synthesis Technologies.

Adapting to meet the customer needs of the future will come under the spotlight at a webinar to be hosted by Synthesis, AWS and Salesforce next month.

The event, to be addressed by experts from Synthesis, AWS and Salesforce, will outline the changing expectations of customers, and why and how organisations should adapt to stay relevant and competitive.

Speaking ahead of the event, Archana Arakkal, Machine Learning Engineer at Synthesis, said: “Customer expectations have evolved beyond immediacy in service: now, they also have heightened expectations around honesty, accessibility, consistency and the privacy offered by brands. Customers also expect improved personalisation of their engagements with brands, across any channel of their choice.”

Salesforce research found that 80% of customers now consider the experience a company provides to be as important as its products and services, with almost all of them saying they will be more likely to make a repeat purchase after a positive experience. “Clearly, brands need to understand what their customers need and meet these needs in order to grow their business,” Arakkal said.

“Living up to these expectations can prove challenging for brands that are grappling with a multitude of business challenges and enabling a hybrid working environment too – particularly when organisations are held back by inflexible legacy systems.”

The Customer Service of the Future webinar will take place on 16 August, with AWS, Salesforce and Synthesis outlining their tools to overcome obstacles and transform the customer experience, including Amazon Connect, Salesforce Service Cloud, real-time telemetry and smart chatbots.

The event will examine how organisations can use personalisation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to better manage their data for genuine customer understanding, and will highlight how leading local and global companies are meeting customer expectations.

