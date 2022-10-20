Your customers deserve better quality conversations

With so many disparate communication channels, meaningful customer engagements have become fractured and disrupted. With customer experience being key in growing modern businesses, this poses a serious challenge for businesses. The solution is Telviva One, a cloud-based service that seamlessly synchronises fixed-line and mobile voice, video and chat in one platform.

In addition, Open APIs means Telviva One works together with your Google or Microsoft contact books and calendars, and also integrates with your customer relationship management (CRM) system, enabling businesses to provide a truly authentic and personal customer experience.

What's more, businesses joining Telviva benefit from being part of South Africa's largest cloud free call community (with over 70 000 users across 2 500 sites) as well as highly competitive call rates to other numbers – helping reduce call costs by up to 40%.

So, whether you run an SME or a multinational enterprise, your staff now has a single synchronised communication platform they need to deliver stellar customer service. Contact us today.

Please watch the video.