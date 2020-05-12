LG’s foldable 5G-enbled V60 ThinQ lands in SA

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

LG’s second 5G-enbled foldable device, the V60 ThinQ, will be available in SA from next week.

The latest evolution of LG’s V series smartphone range, the V60 ThinQ is a competitor to the foldable devices from Huawei, Samsung and Motorola.

The device, which made its global debut in February, will be available at selected local Vodacom stores at a starting price of R20 999.

It features 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, video and photo capabilities and updated software. Designed for a mobile lifestyle, the device is built to maximise productivity and entertainment, with a 5 000mAh battery for extended use of the 6.8-inch organic light-emitting diode display and dual-screen.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G is an alternative to Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the Motorola Edge Plus, but with a lighter price tag.

It succeeds SA’s first 5G phone, the V50 ThinQ, which has been available locally since February.

“We are really proud to be able to partner with Vodacom in bringing our market-leading 5G technology to South Africa,” says Deon Prinsloo, mobile GM at LG South Africa.

“The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with its third-generation dual-screen is the ideal device for consumers who want to experience more through 5G when coverage increases in SA.”

Designed to handle the performance demands of the next-generation mobile network technology, 5G-ready phones are able to deliver faster download speeds, provide better connection than 4G and better signal strength and improved call quality with less interference, among other benefits.

Other 5G-enabled phones already available globally include the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Xiaomi MI Mix 3 5G,Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Oppo Reno 5G and the MOTO Z3.

Apple and Google will reportedly launch their first 5G-ready phones, the iPhone 12 Pro and the Google Pixel 4 and 5, before the end of the year.

Over the past 20 months, a number of 5G-supporting smartphones have been unveiled across the globe, but due to SA’s spectrum allocation delay, SA had to wait until now to explore the full capacity of a 5G-enabled mobile device.

Vodacom, SA’s biggest mobile network operator, was recently assigned temporary spectrum by ICASA for the duration of the national state of disaster, including 1 x 50MHz in the 3.5GHz band, which has been used to fast-track its 5G launch.

Last week, the operator launched its 5G mobile network in three cities – Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town – with further rollouts planned to other parts of the country.

According to Vodacom, the network enables customers with 5G-enabled devices, and within a 5G coverage area, to access one of the fastest and most sophisticated network connections in Africa, which supports both mobile and fixed wireless services.

“The timing and introduction of this LG V60ThinQ 5G device comes at a vital time, as we continue to offer customers world-class network connectivity through SA’s first 5G mobile network,” states Jorge Mendes, chief officer of Vodacom’s Consumer Business Unit.

“Customers with the LG V60ThinQ 5G device, who reside in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town, within a 5G coverage area, will now be able to access one of the fastest and most sophisticated network connections in Africa.”

LG says it has equipped the V60 ThinQwith advanced camera features and technologies, to offer next-level videography experiences. It features two rear cameras and time of flight sensor array, including a 64MP main camera lens for sharper images regardless of lighting conditions, and a 13MP wide-angle lens for more agile and all-encompassing shots.

According to LG, for the first time on an LG device, the V60 ThinQsupports 8K video recording intended for capturing high-definition videos.

The company says the phone comes with high-performance microphones, allowing for recording from various directions to deliver realistic audio experiences no matter the surroundings.

Also included is the LG 3D sound engine, an audio processing technology first introduced in LG OLED TVs.

Specifications of theV60 ThinQ 5G:

Chipset: QualcommSnapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G modem

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED full vision (2 460 x 1 080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 8GB RAM / 256GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: – Rear: 64MP Standard(F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚) / 13MP Super-Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚) / Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter) – Front: 10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)

Battery: 5 000mAh

Operating system: Android 10

Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm

Weight: 214g

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: WiFi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-display fingerprint sensor

Colours: Blue, white

Other: Stereo speaker / 4Ch microphones / AI CAM / Google Lens / 32-bit HiFi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ / Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / IP68 water and dust resistance / LG Pay / FM radio

LG dual-screen: