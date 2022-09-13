White paper: Elevating the digital workplace experience

The global pandemic radically changed the expectations of where and how we work, leading to a broader definition of the workplace that goes beyond the traditional physical office. Much of our work today gets done in the digital space. We use technology to collaborate, communicate and bring teams together across spatial boundaries. Employees are no longer confined to being in an office; we can choose to work from home, office or just about anywhere.

Against this backdrop, the digital workplace experience has garnered as much importance as a physical one. The key challenge organisations face is delivering consistent and delightful employee experiences irrespective of role or location. This need to deliver a satisfying and productive employee experience has pushed IT leaders to shift their focus towards finding the right tools for their business that will help keep their workforce motivated, engaged and performing.



