ShopESpot offers South African e-commerce solution

Durban-headquartered digital solutions firm CyberEcomm has introduced an all-in-one shopping platform that allows South African businesses to develop an online presence and tap into the booming digital economy.

The newly introduced ShopESpot platform allows organisations of all sizes, from SMMEs to larger corporates, to build an e-commerce Web site to market and sell their products and services online, through a customised online shopping platform.

For businesses with an existing Web site, the company says it provides seamless migration of the site onto the ShopESpot platform.

Using ShopESpot’s online payment solution, businesses are able to receive payments through a payment gateway that allows customers to make card-not-present payments immediately.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fast-tracked companies’ digital transformation projects, forcing many to look toaffordable, user-friendly technologies to digitise their offerings and drive customers directly to their online store.

The introduction of lockdown regulations across the globe has led to reduced footfall in retail stores, with the shift in consumer shopping behaviour leading to a dramatic uptick in e-commerce sales in SA and across the globe.

ICT experts warn that if any business is not online 24/7, it’s in trouble – as customers will switch to competitors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about disruptive innovation whereby trends, such as shifting business to an online platform, have been accelerated,” says Lisa Sukdev, chief sales and marketing director of ShopESpot.

“So much has changed in such a short space of time, and it’s difficult for businesses to keep up at the required rate. ShopESpot has been developed as a way for any local business to quickly and easily adapt to e-commerce, ensuring they’re not left behind.”

CyberEcomm offers its business clients a complete e-commerce solution with an interactive mobile app, providing the tools required to manage a business online and control customer engagement via the Web or social media.

The platform allows businesses to showcase up to 1 000 items on their Web site, embed a collection facility between the company and consumers, and allocates sold items for delivery and pickup.

In addition, the platform is interfaced with a customer relationship management dashboard which provides functions such as creating client databases,printing or allocating vouchers, communicating with clients via SMS or e-mail, and tracking transactions from order through to completion.

There are basic, standard and premium packages, and prices range according to differing business sizes and requirements.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led several tech providers to offer services aimed at helping businesses build or grow their online presence.

Local companies that also recently introduced similar offerings include BCX’s newly introduced division BCX Exa, Mastercard and Insaka eCommerce Academy.