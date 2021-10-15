Nominees shortlisted for BCX Digital Innovation Awards

IT solutions provider BCX has shortlisted the top 10 SMEs and top 10 large enterprises that have made it to the next round of the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2021.

This follows the call by BCX in May to SMEs and corporates in SA to enter the competition.

Now in its third year, the initiative recognises organisations that transform their businesses through technological advancements and digital transformation, despite the challenging times.

According to a statement, this year, the BCX Digital Innovation Awards received 61 entries, made up of 45 SME and 16 large enterprise entries.

“BCX understands that innovation is not an endpoint, but an evolving, constant journey that requires hard work and collaboration as much as it does creativity and a great idea,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer at BCX.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, companies that invested in innovation-focused initiatives have delivered superior growth and performance.

The awards recognise companies that are leapfrogging or innovating with technology to solve current challenges, and move them and their customers forward, she adds.

In the next stage of the competition, shortlisted entrants will deliver a seven-minute pitch before a panel of judges on 20 and 21 October.

The judges include: Irene Ochem, founder and CEO of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum; Nomonde White-Ndlovu, chairperson of Wired4Women; Mmaki Jantjies, head of innovation and transformation at Telkom Group; Shaheen Vawda, chief sales officer at BCX; and Ntloko-Petersen.

Winners will be announced at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards event on 11 November.

The shortlist of the top 10 SME and top 10 large enterprise entries:

