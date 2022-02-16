ITWebCloudDC22: How to migrate a data warehouse to the cloud

Gershon Venkatsamy

Migrating a data warehouse from a legacy environment to the cloud is no simple task – it requires an enormous amount of effort, as well as investment in both resources and time.

To unpack the steps to take to ensure a seamless transition when making such a move, Gershon Venkatsamy, data engineering manager at Netcare, will present a case study at the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022, being held on 24 February at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

There is much to consider both before and during any data warehouse migration. Data models may need to be re-evaluated, changes in the application’s database driver must be managed, as well as task scheduling, and a host of other elements. This is why it is critical that businesses adopt a strategic approach to ensure the process is seamless, and that disruption to operations is kept to the bare minimum.

Venkatsamy will unpack the key considerations when deciding to move data solutions from an on-premise environment to the cloud.

For him, the first step should be asking "why", and understanding what benefits the new platform will bring to the business, as well as whether or not it is worth the investment.

Once a good business case has been made, Venkatsamy says there are a slew of things that need to be put into place before the organisation can even think about execution, such as what should be considered when evaluating different toolsets.

His session will be a playbook on how to do a full implementation based on Venkatsamy’s experience. Attendees will learn the dos and don'ts when it comes to a cloud migration that could save them a lot of time, money and effort during their own personal journey.