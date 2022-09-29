Takealot ‘unaware’ of undocumented foreign nationals

Takealot says it is unaware of any contraventions related to the hiring of undocumented foreign nationals and other labour laws the Department of Employment and Labour has accused the e-tailer of breaching.

This, after 11 undocumented foreign national employees and two employers were arrested at the online retailer’s warehouse in Kempton Park this week, as a result of not being adequately documented, according to a statement released by the department.

The Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services inspectors said they discovered SA’s largest online retailer had not complied with the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act 85 of 1993.

According to the department, the Naspers-owned retailer was found to be in breach of a number of labour laws at its warehouse, as discovered this week during ‘mega blitz’ inspections conducted across the province.

The department's inspectors found Takealot was not complying with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Unemployment Insurance Fund Act and Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act. Compliance orders against the company were issued.

“Takealot was also found to be in contravention of the following regulations in terms of the OHS Act: ergonomics regulations; pressure equipment regulations: general administration regulations: hazardous chemical agent regulations; driven machinery regulations; general safety regulations.

“The department has granted Takealot a period of 60 days from the date of the served notice to get its house in order,” says the department.

In a statement sent to ITWeb, Takealot explains: “We are unaware of any contravention or non-compliance related to the Unemployment Insurance Fund Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act as alleged by the department.

“Takealot would not knowingly employ anyone who is undocumented or who has provided fake documents.”

The e-tailer says it is fully committed to complying with all laws and to providing a safe working environment for all staff, and it will work to comply with the department’s requirement for remedial action to be taken within the next 60 days.

“Takealot applies stringent procedures with regards to the verification of staff identification and qualifications. We also adhere to the industry standard of conducting background and criminal checks on permanent and semi-permanent hires. Takealot is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and will address any alleged gaps.”

The mega blitz inspection was spearheaded by Department of Employment and Labour inspector-general Aggy Moiloa, who has indicated to Takealot management that the department is willing to assist them to comply with the labour laws.

“It's been a trend (of contraventions) throughout the country. The compliance levels range from anything from 18% up to just under 40%," states Moiloa.

The Department of Employment and Labour's joint mega blitz with the Department of Home Affairs' Immigration Services and the South African Police Service continues until Friday.