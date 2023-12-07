2024 will see convergence of GenAI, quantum computing

The integration of quantum computing with generative AI will be the breakthrough to resolve the complexities of training large AI models.

Next year is predicted to see the first phase of the next evolution of generative artificial intelligence (AI), when companies conceptualise ways to converge it with the power of quantum computing, to reach new dimensions.

This is according to John Roese, global CTO of Dell Technologies, speaking this week during the Dell Technologies 2024 Predictions webinar.

Unpacking the predictions, which are based on Dell’s insights, Roese forecast a metamorphic year ahead, where generative AI evolves from an experimental to implementation phase and eventually transforms organisational operations and services.

Generative AI’s significant influence across macro and micro trends will see companies seeking innovative ways to reduce the time required for generative AI models to learn and evolve, he said.

According to Roese, the global explosion of data will require advancements in computing power, and the integration of quantum computing with generative AI is expected to be the breakthrough required to resolve the complexities associated with training large AI models.

This will see companies having conversations and conceptualising ways of creating the perfect marriage between the two technologies, he noted.

“One of the challenges with artificial intelligence today is that it is incredibly resource-intensive to run large generative AI systems and to train them requires tremendous amount of computing power. We may not have enough energy in the world to do all of this with the conventional computing models that we have today.

“I will guarantee you that sometime within the next few years, we will wake up and somebody would have figured out a commercially-viable way to apply quantum computing underneath the AI ecosystem at scale and it will accelerate the ecosystem by orders of magnitude around certain critical tasks.

“That may, in fact, be a bigger revolution than the initial generative AI revolution that happened last November.”

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model-based chatbot last year brought to public attention the power of generative AI technology, with new use cases emerging daily.

Generative AI has taken the world by storm due its “superhuman” abilities to generate new content, such as text, images, sounds, data sets, 3D models and animation.

According to Roese, the architectural design of quantum systems is optimised to effectively deal with the probabilistic computing problems associated with generative AI, enabling the positioning of quantum computing with generative AI to accelerate the pace of innovation.

“We already have the field of quantum machine learning [integration of quantum algorithms within machine learning], which is one of the early use cases for quantum systems. My vision is that over the course of the next year, more and more of the dialogue will start to connect these two technologies to one another correctly.”

Additional 2024 trends predicted by Dell:

Generative AI to move from theory to practice

According to Dell, 2023 saw many enterprises experiment with and conceptualise generative AI use cases. Many have been having discussions about what their architecture is going to look like upon deployment and how they will use their data with these models, it adds.

“2024 will be the year when the magic happens – the focus is on how businesses actually put their concepts into practice. But the real action will come once they have a model and put it into action, to gain value and return on investment from these initiatives.”

The enterprise generative AI supply chain and ecosystem will grow

Dell explains that the generative AI supply chain and ecosystem is broad, and in every layer “we will start to see greater diversification and greater access to this technology in 2024”.

“The availability of both closed- and open-source models and tools to help enterprises implement generative AI will continue to expand. There will be more foundational models, accessories and tools to help companies develop generative AI systems, secure them and manage the data they utilise.

“We are already seeing initiatives in this space, driven by companies such as Intel, Nvidia and the Linux Foundation, and we are going to see more open-source models entering this space.”

Zero trust by default

Dell notes that zero trust – an environment where all devices and users are authenticated – will become “the default state” that companies will move towards in 2024.

“The best way to resolve the security issues of the world will require a massive architectural shift because continuing to add another security product for every security issue creates a perpetually reactive security environment.

“In 2024, companies will authenticate every device, every application and every piece of data on their systems to eliminate any unknown entities,” it concludes.