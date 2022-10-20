Avaya releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) has announced the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the positive impacts the company has made in helping to address global challenges such as climate change, responsible consumption, equality, decent work, community support and economic development. The company’s accomplishments contribute to several United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a global blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future. The Corporate Responsibility Report presents an overview of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to help create better experiences for employees, customers, suppliers, partners and our global communities.

“Giving back is at the heart of Avaya’s strategic foundation to deliver experiences that matter,” said Alan Masarek, CEO, Avaya. “Investments we make today in our employees, customers, suppliers, partners and community will have a ripple effect impacting the future and we have a responsibility to make prudent choices with our corporate resources.”

In today’s experience economy, every experience matters. Similarly, when it comes to the environment, every decision matters. At Avaya, we prioritise environmental stewardship and strive to reduce the environmental impact of our products, solutions, services and activities, as well as to facilitate the return and end-of-life management of devices, batteries and packaging. By considering product design and stewardship throughout the life cycle of our products, our technology can play an important role in helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

Remaining steadfast in our commitment to combat climate change, Avaya reduced total emissions by 1.2% from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021 and committed to set near-term, company-wide emission reduction targets in line with climate science. We have submitted near-term targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for review, and the validation process is under way.

“Avaya’s ESG strategy involves doing what’s right for everyone,” said Reeva Kymer, Director of ESG and Philanthropy, Avaya. “I’m proud to be associated with a company committed to making positive contributions to people and worthy causes around the world.”

Report highlights include:

Utilising Avaya technology to meet societal needs, Avaya delivered exceptional education experiences, helped businesses grow and supported persons with disabilities.

Reinforcing its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), Avaya added “inclusion” to the company’s cultural principles.

Hosting the seventh annual Month of Giving – a spirited campaign that brings together employees, partners, suppliers and customers from around the globe – in October of 2021. The Avaya community raised more than $140 000 to support its partner, Save the Children.

Ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts (CSR) in India focused on programmes enhancing the quality of education, utilising our technology to improve access to health and education and building employability skills in support of poor and marginalised populations. Funds distributed by Avaya India’s CSR programme benefited more than 8 500 children and young adults between fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Driving employee engagement, Avaya launched its inaugural Spark Week in February of 2022, consisting of education sessions designed to help employees learn and grow, both professionally and personally.

