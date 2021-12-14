BCX, Huawei in WiFi 6 partnership deal

IT services company BCX has collaborated with Huawei to offer BCX CloudCampus, a solution to help local organisations implement emerging technologies and boost their enterprise WiFi 6 portfolios.

The new software-based solution is powered by Huawei’s portfolio of WiFi 6 hardware and cloud management platforms.

Huawei, which claims to have the largest WiFi 6 market share globally, rolled out its second portfolio of WiFi 6 solutions in SA last year, as more local organisations recognised the benefits of the next-generation wireless network.

According to the Chinese multinational telco, WiFi 6 offers a performance leap forwards for companies across all industries, compared with the previous generations of WiFi standards.

WiFi 6 not only provides significantly faster connection speeds, but also introduces new capabilities, including technologies such as orthogonal frequency-division multiple access and a set of multiple-input and multiple-output technologies for wireless communication powered by 4G and 5G, says Huawei.

According to the companies, enterprises in SA will benefit from the new partnership as WiFi 6, managed local-area network (LAN) and private 4G/5G networking require more sophisticated, centralised policy control and device management.

“With Huawei, our team has been able to deploy this next-generation cloud management platform in a very short space of time to get to market quickly,” says Abdool Saib, chief of converged communications at BCX.

“Beyond this investment, several of the pre-sales, system administrator and technical support teams have worked with Huawei to gain certification and field experience so that our enterprise customers gain maximum technical and operational benefit.”

BCX launched its WiFi 6 Centre of Excellence in 2019 to offer managed WiFi LAN to enterprise clients. This includes corporate and retail branches, as well as larger-scale deployments at universities and distribution centres in SA.

The company says its fixed LAN portfolio now includes server and switch management, as well as security and on-site resourcing.

By helping organisations deploy big data, artificial intelligence and SDN technologies, BCX CloudCampus, offered on a managed services partnership, helps firms deliver high-quality wired and wireless services, as well as enables automatic service provisioning, intelligent experience assurance, and increased security protection, notes BCX.

Fortune Wang, director of Huawei SA’s carrier business, points out: “With BCX bundling its central instance of CloudCampus with Huawei WiFi 6 access points, it can offer huge benefits to enterprises of all sizes. We’ve seen globally that enterprises can gain much greater productivity, improve their control and save up to 50% in lifecycle costs.”

BCX says it is building real-world WiFi 6 use cases with Huawei for enterprise mobility, using both WiFi 6 and private 5G as connectivity, which will allow for standalone or hybrid private mobile networks for clients such as mines and large-scale industrial sites in SA.