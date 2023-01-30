eBook: Endpoint security essentials for business leaders

As our world undergoes rapid digitisation and becomes more interconnected, accruing its benefits comes at the cost of dealing with cyber threats.

As enterprises try to keep up with their customer needs with increased thrust on profitability, they are often blindsided by the one thing that is a constant in this digital world – cyber attacks.

Business leaders can either succumb to this or find ways to adapt and thrive to get the best out of their IT teams and workforce.

The modern threat landscape of today is different from what it was a few years ago and as attacks evolve, so should your endpoint security measures. In this exclusive resource, we'll lay out a future-proof strategy for the C-suite to navigate digital uncertainty and establish a firm ground while dealing with cyber attacks.

What's inside?

Key endpoint security questions that executives need to ask themselves.

A framework for executives to facilitate their IT team during a breach.

Consequences faced by the C-suite due to lack of cyber preparedness.

Ways to reframe the role of the cyber security leadership.

