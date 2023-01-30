BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Business Continuity Management

eBook: Endpoint security essentials for business leaders

Issued by ITR Technology
Johannesburg, 30 Jan 2023
More content from ITR Technology Press Office
Read time 1min 10sec

As our world undergoes rapid digitisation and becomes more interconnected, accruing its benefits comes at the cost of dealing with cyber threats.

As enterprises try to keep up with their customer needs with increased thrust on profitability, they are often blindsided by the one thing that is a constant in this digital world – cyber attacks.

Business leaders can either succumb to this or find ways to adapt and thrive to get the best out of their IT teams and workforce.

The modern threat landscape of today is different from what it was a few years ago and as attacks evolve, so should your endpoint security measures. In this exclusive resource, we'll lay out a future-proof strategy for the C-suite to navigate digital uncertainty and establish a firm ground while dealing with cyber attacks. 

What's inside?

  • Key endpoint security questions that executives need to ask themselves.
  • A framework for executives to facilitate their IT team during a breach.
  • Consequences faced by the C-suite due to lack of cyber preparedness.
  • Ways to reframe the role of the cyber security leadership.

Find out how our UEM solution will securely manage all the endpoints in your enterprise.

Comments
?
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.