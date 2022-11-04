PICS: South Africa establishes top-class space weather centre

Higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande.

More than R100 million was invested by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and its entity the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) in the realisation of SA’s newly-launched space weather centre.

The centre’s unveiling, according to the DSI, forms part of the overall strategy to position science, technology and innovation at the core of the country’s developmental agenda.

To establish the centre, the total investment amounted to R107.5 million over three years, according to higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande.

It included a ring-fenced establishment grant of more than R70 million received from the DSI and R36.6 million invested directly by SANSA.

“The operational capability has been developed over the past three years and, to date, the DSI has invested over R70.89 million in the establishment of the 24/7 space weather capability,” Nzimande says.

Located in Hermanus, Western Cape, the new space weather facility was officially opened yesterday, and is described as a first for the African continent.

Developed by SANSA over a three-year period, the new space centre was completed at the end of September.

It included infrastructure development, instrumentation deployment, product and service development, and skills capability development, building on the existing space weather research and development legacy.

According to the DSI, SANSA had been operating a space weather centre for the past 10 years, with limited focus. It worked on monitoring the sun and its activity, and providing space weather forecasts, warnings, alerts and environmental data on space weather conditions.

Explaining the significance of the new centre, Nzimande comments that early warnings and forecasts are crucial for protecting satellites, national power grids, communications and navigation systems from the harmful effects of solar storms and other space weather phenomena.

“Space weather can interfere with satellite electronics, communications and GPS signals, among other things. With the growing need to monitor space weather and its impact on communities and technology, SANSA joined the membership of the International Space Environment Service and contributed this service as the regional warning centre for space weather in Africa.”

Founded in 2009, SANSA is an entity of the DSI, created to promote the use of space and strengthen co-operation in space-related activities, while fostering research and development in science and technology, aeronautics and across the country’s aerospace sectors.

Furthermore, its aim is to ensure the implementation of the South African national space strategy.

Nzimande indicates SANSA’s key strategic results are aligned to specific DSI strategic outcomes: transformed, inclusive, responsive and coherent national science and innovation; increased knowledge generation and innovation output; human capabilities and skills for the economy and development; and knowledge utilisation for economic development – focused on revitalising existing industries and stimulating research and development-led industrial development, to name a few.

Given its mandate, SANSA is expected to focus and optimise its resources to maximise the benefits of space services and applications in society, according to the minister.

“As an innovation-oriented country, South Africa is hugely reliant on space-based applications and services, and therefore the establishment of SANSA is strategically important for addressing our local challenges and improving the lives of our citizens.

“At the same time, to position ourselves to contribute towards transnational and planetary scale cooperation and collaborations to ensure the sustainability and prosperity of global humanity.”

Commending SANSA researchers, Nzimande points out SA now has a growing international footprint and impact on new research within the space sector.

In addition, through the DSI’s support, SANSA ensured its increased focus on transforming the space sector through skills development and public outreach.

“SANSA also has a role in international space cooperation; for example, we are currently negotiating with NASA for the establishment of a tracking and telemetry station in Matjiesfontein in support of future lunar exploration,” he states.

The space agency, according to Nzimande, also continues to implement activities targeting women in science and previously disadvantaged youth, while inspiring future space scientists and entrepreneurs through its public engagement programme.

“Thousands of learners have, through the years, engaged with SANSA experts at science and career festivals, school visits, science centres, and now even online.”

The minister also notes the agency contributes significantly to the national economy and job creation.

“Examples of this important economic role of SANSA include its work in the agricultural economy through the use of open and big data for vegetation condition and stress monitoring, crop and other vegetation assessment, estimation of cropped arable land and production area statistics, above-ground biomass and yield estimation, and agricultural drought assessment and monitoring.

“We must promote this centre as part of tourism,” Nzimande concludes.