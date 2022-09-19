Webinar: The tricky balance of hybrid work

Distributed and hybrid workforces are fuelling many challenges for South African businesses in every industry. For security leaders, one of the major difficulties in terms of hybrid work is maintaining visibility on devices, users, and the risks they bring from afar.

This means business leaders need to embrace two key concepts, flexibility and contextual awareness and need to focus on enabling the business while planning for new vulnerabilities because they are emerging all the time.

In the past, security focused on static responses and procedures, but a dynamic and shifting work environment means a change in approach is needed.

The bottom line? Security has to adapt to changing risks, and hybrid workforces come with a range of risks, across several environments, and under different conditions, meaning informed, dynamic security protection and protocols that can change to all those situations is key to staying safe.

But how is this possible while addressing a new, highly mobile hybrid workforce? Or the challenges of data and apps that have moved out of the data centre and are now in the cloud? All whilst keeping pace with a never-ending deluge of security risks - be it VPN vulnerabilities, ransomware attacks, phishing scams, malicious insiders or even just negligent end users?

To find out how to maintain control while empowering your workforce

During the Webinar, attendees will hear how networking and security can join forces to deliver fast, reliable and secure access using zero trust principles.

In addition, delegates will learn more about the impact of hybrid work, talent shortages, and BYOD, how to embrace hybrid work while dramatically simplifying the network, and how to provide fast reliable access for users, while delivering on the security mission without trade-offs.

Finally, they will learn about detecting insiders, data exfiltration, and behaviour anomalies, as well as onboarding new employees quickly, and supporting M&A plans.

