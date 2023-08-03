Gamers take control with Dell Inspiron G15, G16 gaming laptops from DCC

Dell Inspiron 5000 G15.

It’s all systems go for Dell's latest Inspiron G Series gaming laptops in South Africa. Official Dell EMC distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the availability of both the Dell Inspiron 5000 G15 and Inspiron 7000 G16 gaming laptops to the local ICT Channel.

“As expected from the Dell Inspiron G Series, the laptops are packed with the latest features to equip gamers for an extraordinary gaming experience,” notes Heinrich Pretorius, Dell EMC Consumer Product Specialist at DCC.

The most noticeable difference between the Dell Inspiron G15 and G16 is the screen size, with a 15.6-inch (16:9) display on the G15 compared to the larger 16-inch (16:10) screen on the G16. For gamers after the best visuals, the QHD+ (2 560 x 1 600 pixels) resolution on the G16’s DCI-P3 Anti-Glare LED display is hard to match, especially with its 240Hz refresh rate, 300 nits’ brightness and 3m/s response time.

Dell Inspiron 7000 G16.

Importantly, to push gaming performance to the max, Dell included NVIDIA's cutting-edge GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU as the top-of-the-line offering on the G15, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 doing duty on the best G16 model. This, combined with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors – with choices ranging from i7 up to i9 24-core processors – catapult gamers into a next-level gaming experience.

In order to keep heat at a minimum during all-night gaming sessions, Dell increased the heat exchange area to increase airflow, while improving the thermals design with four copper heat pipes and two fans with ultra-thin blades found on both the Dell Inspiron G15 and G16.

And to keep all operations running smoothly, memory options range from 2x8GB – 2x16GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM. Both the Dell G15 and G16 offer SSD storage ranging from 512GB to an expansive 1TB.

Also onboard is Alienware Command Centre 6 (AWCC 6.0) to tap the best performance out of the Dell G Series. AWCC 6.0 offers improved stability while gamers unlock system performance and overclocking of the CPU, GPU and thermals.

Dell Inspiron 5000 G15.

By activating Game Shift technology, users can maximise the fan speed to help keep the system cool while the processor is doing the heavy lifting. AWCC 6.0 also provides incredible customisation options on the G15 and G16, allowing gamers to control different RGB lighting options of their keyboard or other Alienware peripherals.

In South Africa, load-shedding is a problem every desktop gamer must contend with. However, with the 56 WHr 3-Cell battery or 86 WHr 6-Cell battery on the new G Series gaming notebooks, gamers can continue playing even while sitting in the dark.

The Dell Inspiron 5000 G15 gaming laptop is available as a stylish dark shadow grey with black thermal shelf unit. The Dell G16 Inspiron 7000 gaming laptop, with its clean modern design, comes as a metallic nightshade with black thermal shelf option.

Both the Dell Inspiron 5000 G15 and Dell Inspiron 7000 G16 gaming laptops are available from DCC.