What is the CISO’s new relationship with the board?

Omeshnee Naidoo, director of information systems at the City of Cape Town.

The role of the chief information security officer, or CISO, has evolved to become indispensable to organisations in every industry.

Once tasked with protecting an organisation's proprietary data and intellectual property as well as managing the business’s overall security, CISO are now playing a far stronger and more strategic leadership role. Board members and executives are increasingly reliant on CISOs for strategic advice and input.

But what exactly is expected of the CISO?

To help unpack this and other questions, Omeshnee Naidoo, director of information systems at the City of Cape Town, will be presenting on “The evolving role of the CISO and his/her relationship with the board”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2022, to be held at Century City in Cape Town, on 6 June.

She will highlight the key skills and qualities that a CISO needs to possess, as well as who the CISO should report to – the CIO or the CEO?

Naidoo will also discuss the knowledge and experience that at least some board members should possess in order to better understand the cyber risks the organisation faces.