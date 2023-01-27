FPB moves to remove online child porn video

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) says it will approach the International Association of Internet Hotlines (INHOPE) for help in getting the child pornographic video that went viral this week removed from all social media platforms.

The video contains nude and explicit sexual scenes of a male minor engaged in sexual conduct with a female adult.

INHOPE is a global network that fights online child sexual abuse material. The global non-profit is made up of hotlines around the world that operate in all European Union member states, such as Russia, SA, North and South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“It is alleged the lady in the video works for the South African Police Service (SAPS), and was apprehended and charged for rape of a minor, distribution of child pornography and child grooming,” says FPB CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka.

“The case is currently with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the bail application will be held on Monday in Groblersdal. As the FPB, we will ensure our child protection officers will be available to assist with the analysis of the footage.”

The consumer protection body has condemned the sharing and distribution of the video across all online platforms, warning of harsh consequences, as stipulated in the Films and Publications Amendment Act.

The Act seeks to modernise laws that protect the South African public from exposure to prohibited content distributed online, as well as exposure of children to harmful digital content.

It prohibits the creation, possession and distribution of child pornography in any form.

“Any person who knowingly distributes or exhibits such content will be liable to a fine not exceeding R750 000, or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both,” warns the FPB.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo welcomed the arrest of the SAPS member, noting it will attend the bail application hearing next week.

“We will further submit questions on the vetting process of new SAPS recruits to the Limpopo provincial police commissioner, lieutenant general Thembi Hadebe,” says Katlego Suzan Phala, DA provincial spokesperson on community safety.

“There is no place for officers in the SAPS system who prey on children and make themselves guilty of such acts.”