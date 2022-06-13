Ten user adoption tips to avoid software project failure

Amanda Ellis, Modern Workplace Delivery Lead, Mint Group.

Anecdotal evidence – and actual studies – all support the notion: the majority of software projects fail or fail to realise the long-term benefits they were supposed to achieve.

The Standish Group's 2020 CHAOS report, for example, puts this failure rate at around 66% of software projects, while according to a Gartner study, three-quarters of all ERP projects go wrong.

In its guideline on introducing ERP software, Deloitte noted that five of the 10 greatest obstacles to ERP project failure can be linked to poor change management or lack of user adoption.

It’s not just ERP projects that are at risk. In a report published in 2020, a Forbes Technology Council’s expert panel listed 14 of the most common reasons software projects fail.

Although “not enough emphasis on soft skills” was at the bottom of the Forbes list, more than half the reasons can be related back to what Amanda Ellis, Mint Group Modern Workplace Delivery Lead, attributes to the reluctance of users to actually adopt and use the software.

Indeed, Ellis maintains that the reason many excellent IT system implementations never realise the long-term benefits they set out to achieve is because companies focus disproportionately on the structure and technical aspects of the IT solution itself, and not on engaging business users in the process of solution acquisition, design and implementation. Some estimates put the failure rate of new technology adoption in the workplace at between 50% and 70%.

“The lack of user adoption occurs even though the company has often spent a small fortune that goes way beyond just monetary cost of the software itself – time spent in meetings, planning sessions, disruptions, productivity loses, rework… the list is endless,” Ellis says.

However, engaging employees and getting them to embrace new technology can be difficult.

And, Ellis notes, problems with user adoption don’t apply only to massive software projects like ERP implementations. “Even small, seemingly simple, projects fail – and very often for the same reasons: end-users simply don’t embrace the new solutions and make them part of their everyday operations,” she explains.

Gartner has estimated that 17% of the success of an IT project can be attributed to organisational change management, of which user adoption is a critical component.

Despite this, companies continue to under-invest in organisational change management. A Gartner survey found that businesses allocate on average only 5% of the overall system implementation budget to the change management effort. This is far short of the average of 15% of the programme budget the research organisation recommends should be allocated to organisational change management, inclusive of training. And that amount should be higher if the changes are significant or the corporate culture is more change-averse.

“When it comes to software projects, change management and user adoption go hand in hand. We need to use change management methodologies to change people’s minds, change the way they think and change their habits to ensure they embrace new software solutions as an integral part of their daily work lives,” Ellis says.

She offers these tips for boosting user adoption of new software solutions: