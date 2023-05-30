AI definitely has a role to play in cyber security

Wayne Olsen, managing executive of cyber security, BCX.

Artificial Intelligence has a key role to play in cyber security, but it is a role that humans will need to micro-manage to ensure the technology is used responsibly.

This is one of several issues to be discussed at the ITWeb Security Summit, which takes place from 6 to 8 June in Johannesburg.



During this premier annual gathering of cyber security experts and decision makers, Wayne Olsen, managing executive of cyber security at BCX, will host a plenary session focused on the role of AI in cyber security, alongside Haider Pasha, chief security officer, EMEA & LATAM, Palo Alto Networks.

The use of AI in cyber security has become a talking point because of its immense potential to strengthen cyber security defences. One of the advantages to using AI technology is its ability to scan vast amounts of data, pick up any potential threats and reduce false positives by getting rid of non-threatening activities.

While AI has the potential to be a powerful tool for good, it can also be used for malicious purposes. One major concern is that the technology could enable the leakage of private information and assist cybercriminals in carrying out phishing attempts, business email compromise, and cyber extortion.



Olsen and Pasha will discuss these, and other concerns related to AI-based platforms and their rollout, in the plenary session on day one of the Security Summit.

Their presentation promises to be lively and thought-provoking, and will delve into the core concepts of AI and its application within the realm of cyber security.

"We will highlight how AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep neural networks are used to detect, prevent, and respond to cyberattacks in real-time," says Olsen. "Drawing from industry case studies, we will showcase the remarkable capabilities of AI-driven security solutions, such as anomaly detection, behavioral analytics, and predictive threat intelligence."

Olsen and Pasha will provide insights into the future of AI in cyber security, exploring cutting-edge advancements such as natural language processing, autonomous threat hunting, and AI-powered incident response.

At the close of the conference proceedings on June 6, BCX will also host a networking drinks reception, with a welcome address by Olsen.