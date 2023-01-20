BCX acquires software firm DotCom in cloud push

From left: Jan Bouwer – chief of digital platform solutions at BCX, JC van Den Heever – CEO and co-founder of Dotcom, Jonas Bogoshi – CEO at BCX, and Gerhard Duvenage –CTO and co-founder of Dotcom.

Systems integrator, BCXhas acquired software solutions firm, DotCom Software Projects (DotCom), to expand its cloud offerings and provide more value to its clients across key verticals.

The Telkom subsidiary has, over the past year, increased its focus on cloud computing with its cloud-agnostic strategy, having announced an exclusive rights deal with Alibaba Cloud, one of the largest cloud players globally.

According to a statement, the acquisition of DotCom strengthens the company’s cloud strategy by providing more choice and diversity to its clients.

SA-headquartered DotCom was founded in 2012 and has become a significant player in digital transformation, specialising in cloud solutions as a Microsoft Azure partner.

“With greater access to on-demand computing power, highly scalable platforms, and more flexible approaches to IT spending, cloud computing has gone from being an emerging technology to an indispensable business resource, ”notes Jan Bouwer, chief of digital platform solutions at BCX.

“As a cloud solutions provider, DotCom adds to our own cloud capabilities, specifically with regards to Microsoft Azure, which further drives our cloud agnostic strategy.”

Cloud adoption in SA has accelerated over the past few years, as the technology remains critical to meeting immediate business needs, amid economic uncertainty.

According to BCX, more businesses are investing in a hybrid approach that mixes on-premise and cloud-based systems, and the market as a whole is moving towards greater reliance on subscription-based software and infrastructure.

Trends emerging suggest that companies will continue to adopt new deployment models such as edge and cloud-native applications, to shifts in operating models, to remote and virtual desktops.

Jonas Bogoshi, CEO at BCX, says this acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, who are ambitious about bringing the business benefits of this investment.

“BCX is also aggressively growing its capabilities to create a more balanced product portfolio for growth,” adds Bogoshi.

“The acquisition of DotCom combined with existing capabilities at BCX will create a powerhouse in the cloud space. I am confident that welcoming DotCom into the BCX family will not only bolster our capabilities but will create further opportunities to grow our product portfolio in the future.”

Within eleven years from inception, DotCom says it has built up a significant client base drawn from a range of industries, including the financial and insurance sectors.

JC van den Heever, CEO of DotCom points out: “BCX and DotCom are a natural fit. I think we complement one another and share the same commitment of helping our clients to make the transition to secure cloud in a way that strengthens their business and accelerates their growth.”