ITWeb’s GRC conference set for 20 February

Managing governance, risk and compliance in any organisation is a balancing act.

ITWeb will host its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) event on 20 February 2024 at The Forum in Bryanston.

Under the theme: ‘Setting the course for future-proofing GRC’, the conference will gather together both IT and business decision-makers and practitioners in the GRC fields – a wide range of professionals who must not only keep up with the rapid technology and regulatory changes, but also balance the need to innovate and manage risk.

The agenda will feature keynotes and presentations by subject matter experts, demonstrations by solution providers and case studies offering practical tips from businesses who lead the way with GRC practices in their industry sector.

Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events director, says the programme underscores the importance of foresight and agility in navigating today's dynamic business and technological terrain.

“We have crafted this conference as a platform to explore the impact of emerging technologies on GRC practices and come up with sustainable GRC strategies for the years to come,” she says. “Our goal is to provide the delegates with the knowledge required to not only cope with regulation, compliance, technology shifts and global challenges, but actually thrive in GRC.”

Some of the key topics to be discussed include:

Global compliance and regulatory trends and challenges.

Emerging technologies and their risk implications.

Crisis management and resilience planning.

Compliance culture and ethics.

RegTech and compliance automation.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration.

Auditing and assurance in GRC.

Managing employee well-being, improving retention – how this impacts GRC strategy.

For more information and to register to attend ITWeb’s GRC event, click here.